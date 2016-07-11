John Kerry arrived in Baghdad with an unannounced visit

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry has arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad with an unannounced visit.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, the Secretary of State has arrived in Iraq for talks with the country's leadership on the fight against the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

John Kerry during his visit will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari, Prime Minister of the Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani.