John F. Kennedy’s sister dies

The younger sister of the 35th US President John F. Kennedy, Jean Kennedy Smith, died at the age of 92, Repor says, citing New York Times.

Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the Times. Smith served as ambassador to Ireland for five years under President Bill Clinton.

She also founded an arts education program that supports artists with physical or mental disabilities.

She was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy, and she tragically outlived several of them by decades.