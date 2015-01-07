John Boehner survives House rebellion in US Congress

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ John Boehner has won another term as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, as Republicans take control of both chambers of Congress for the first time in eight years.

Mr Boehner survived a challenge from the party's more conservative wing, with 25 Republicans voting against him.

At the top of the Republican agenda is approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which was the first bill introduced. The party won a majority in the Senate during November's mid-term election.

Report informs citing BBC, Republicans already controlled the House of Representatives.

They have been angered by recent unilateral actions by Mr Obama including an executive action on immigration policy and a major shift in US policy on Cuba.

Both chambers convened at midday, as required by the US constitution, after an early morning storm that left the capital city covered in snow.