 Top
    Close photo mode

    John Boehner survives House rebellion in US Congress

    Republicans already controlled the House of Representatives

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ John Boehner has won another term as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, as Republicans take control of both chambers of Congress for the first time in eight years.

    Mr Boehner survived a challenge from the party's more conservative wing, with 25 Republicans voting against him.

    At the top of the Republican agenda is approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which was the first bill introduced. The party won a majority in the Senate during November's mid-term election.

    Report informs citing BBC, Republicans already controlled the House of Representatives.

    They have been angered by recent unilateral actions by Mr Obama including an executive action on immigration policy and a major shift in US policy on Cuba.

    Both chambers convened at midday, as required by the US constitution, after an early morning storm that left the capital city covered in snow.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi