    Joe Biden: "We would have preferred a different outcome in Brexit"

    “Washington respects the choice of British citizens”

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ US authorities would have preferred a different outcome on results of a UK referendum on Britain's EU membership.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, it was stated by the US Vice-President, Joe Biden.

    "We would have preferred a different outcome, but the United States has a long-standing friendship with the United Kingdom and that very special bond will endure", said J.Biden.

    He also noted that Washington respects the choice of British citizens.

