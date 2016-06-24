Joe Biden: "We would have preferred a different outcome in Brexit"

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ US authorities would have preferred a different outcome on results of a UK referendum on Britain's EU membership.

Report informs referring to the BBC, it was stated by the US Vice-President, Joe Biden.

"We would have preferred a different outcome, but the United States has a long-standing friendship with the United Kingdom and that very special bond will endure", said J.Biden.

He also noted that Washington respects the choice of British citizens.