Joe Biden: "We would have preferred a different outcome in Brexit"

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ US authorities would have preferred a different outcome on results of a UK referendum on Britain's EU membership.
Report informs referring to the BBC, it was stated by the US Vice-President, Joe Biden.
"We would have preferred a different outcome, but the United States has a long-standing friendship with the United Kingdom and that very special bond will endure", said J.Biden.
He also noted that Washington respects the choice of British citizens.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
