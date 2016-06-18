 Top
    Close photo mode

    Jo Cox MP death: Thomas Mair in court on murder charge

    The man charged with the murder of Labour MP has been remanded in custody

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ The man charged with the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox has appeared in court and been remanded in custody, Report informs citing BBC.

    Thomas Mair gave his name as "Death to traitors, freedom for Britain" when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

    Mrs Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on Thursday.

    Mr Mair, 52, is also charged with GBH, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi