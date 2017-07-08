Jewellery worth up to 3 mln pounds stolen from fair in London

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating a major theft from the Masterpiece art fair (29 June-5 July) in Chelsea, west London. The items stolen from the stand of Swiss jewellers Boghossian, based in Geneva and London, are estimated to be worth up to £3m.

Report informs citing the The Art Newspaper, the security presence at the venue, in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, included CCTV cameras and bag checks when entering and leaving the premises. There were reportedly no witnesses to the theft.

Notably, this year’s edition of the fair drew a record 44,000 visitors.