Jerusalem to unveil Donald Tramp Square

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/The square locating near the US embassy in Jerusalem, will be named after Donald Trump, 45th president of US.

Report informs citing the TASS, the mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat said.

"In this way, Jerusalem will thank the US President and people supporting Israel", N.Barkat said. He said that D. Trump is "in the side of historical truth".

Notably, in December last year, the US president said that it was time to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered to begin preparations on relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to this city.