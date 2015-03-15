Jeffrey Williams arrested over Ferguson police shooting

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two policemen in the troubled city of Ferguson.

Report informs referring to the BBC, Jeffrey Williams, 20, has been charged with two counts of assault and gun violations.

The police officers were wounded when shots were fired at them during a protest on Thursday night.

Ferguson has been a flashpoint for race relations following the shooting of black teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer in August 2014.

Giving details of the arrest, County Prosecutor Robert McCulloh said Mr Williams had admitted to his "participation in firing the shots", but added, "it was not certain if he had been targeting police."

The prosecutor said that Mr Williams claimed he fired the shots from a car in a dispute with other unidentified individuals.

Mr McCulloh added that a weapon had been recovered and that Mr Williams is believed to have been the only shooter.

Mr Williams, an African-American, had taken part in the peaceful demonstration earlier in the evening outside police headquarters.

The protest followed the resignation of Ferguson's police chief after a damning US Department of Justice report found racial bias in his department.