Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Around 22,000 jihadists have been killed by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group since mid-2014, Report informs referring to the foreign media, France's defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"The figure given by the coalition is about 22,000 dead since the start of operations in Iraq and Syria," Jean-Yves Le Drian said, adding that the figure was "approximate".