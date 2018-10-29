 Top
    Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner - PHOTO

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Japan’s Princess Ayako married a commoner in a ritual-filled ceremony Monday at Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine.

    Ayako and groom Kei Moriya were shown on national news walking slowly before guests at the shrine. The wedding took place in one of the pagoda-like buildings in the shrine complex and included an exchange of rings and a sharing of a cup of sake, according to Japanese media.

    Both rituals are relatively routine for Shinto-style weddings, including those of regular Japanese.

    Ayako, 28, is the daughter of the emperor’s cousin, and Moriya, 32, works for major shipping company Nippon Yusen.

    The princess wore a Heian-era style hairdo, which is swept back into a ponytail, and a traditional robe splashed with red and green patterns, while Moriya wore coattails. She later changed into a red Japanese robe.

    Women who marry into the imperial family become members of the family, but those who marry commoners, like Ayako, must leave.

