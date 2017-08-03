Japanese prime minister appoints new foreign minister

© Tass.ru

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese Prime Minister Sindzo Abe has carried out reforms in the government and appointed 19 new ministers.

Report informs citing TASS, Foreign Minister, Justice Minister, Education Minister, Culture Minister, Science Minister and others are also among them.

Taro Kono has been designated the Foreign Minister. In turn, former Foreign Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida has been appointed the head of the Political Council of the Liberal Democratic Party. He is also one of the main candidates for the position of this political organization’s chair.