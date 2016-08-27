Japanese PM promises 30 bln. dollars to African countries

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Tokyo would invest 30 billion dollars in Africa over the next three years.

"Report" informs citing Kyodo news agency, Abe told this at the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) held in Kenya.

The Japanese leader said that both private and public sector funds would be attracted for the investment project.

TICAD is a Japan-led conference started in 1993 to refocus international attention on the importance of Africa's development.