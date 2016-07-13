 Top
    Close photo mode

    Japanese Emperor intends to abdicate

    Emperor Akihito handing over the throne to his heir, 56-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese Emperor Akihito is going to abdicate and cede the throne to his 56-year-old heir, Crown Prince Naruhito.

    Report informs referring to the NHK, Emperor has already informed his closest aides and members of the imperial family.

    Sources in the channel surrounded the emperor said that he wants to retire before will not be able to perform their duties for health reasons.

    Emperor Akihito is 82. He ascended the throne in 1989.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi