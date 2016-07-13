Japanese Emperor intends to abdicate

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese Emperor Akihito is going to abdicate and cede the throne to his 56-year-old heir, Crown Prince Naruhito.

Report informs referring to the NHK, Emperor has already informed his closest aides and members of the imperial family.

Sources in the channel surrounded the emperor said that he wants to retire before will not be able to perform their duties for health reasons.

Emperor Akihito is 82. He ascended the throne in 1989.