 Top
    Close photo mode

    Japanese foreign minister intends to apply for premier post

    In case of victory he can apply for the post of prime minister

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida expressed his intention to participate in the election of the chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), that in case of victory he can apply for the post of Prime Minister.

    Report informs citing the TASS.

    "It is natural that innings of the Prime Minister (Shinzo Abe - Ed.) is temporary. As a politician I would now like to think about what I can do after that", Kishida said during a visit to his constituency in Hiroshima Prefecture.

    However, he will continue to make every effort as a member of Abe's cabinet ministers

    ."But this year, I also plan to increase my political influence and popularity", the minister said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi