    Japan, US conduct air exercises over East China Sea

    Joint drills aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation regarding worsening situation on Korean peninsula

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese jets Saturday conducted an air exercise with U.S. bombers in the skies above the East China Sea.

    Report informs citing TASS, the exercise involved two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flying from Andersen Air Force Base on the territory of Guam, which were joined by two Japanese F-15 jet fighters.

    It was noted that the joint drills aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation regarding worsening situation on the Korean peninsula.

