Japan to declare state of emergency in 7 prefectures

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reported to representatives of both houses of Parliament about his intention to announce a state of emergency in the country. The meeting was broadcast live, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

"To prevent the expansion of new coronavirus infection, I consider it necessary to introduce a one - month emergency regime in seven prefectures: Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka," the Prime Minister said.

Abe will announce a state of emergency this evening at a meeting of the government headquarter on measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The current legislation in Japan, however, even in an emergency situation, will not allow the introduction of total quarantine, block settlements, and transport lines, as well as forcibly terminate the activities of most private companies. The Declaration of a local emergency regime will give the governors of the relevant districts the right to provide urgent recommendations to the local population not to leave their homes without extreme need.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Japan reached 4,820, including 712 people infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was under quarantine at Yokohama, Japan, in February. Of those infected 1,116 accounted for Tokyo, 108 people were killed. 88 people in severe condition, while 1,211 people recovered and discharged from hospitals.