Japan to ban US, China, Europe travelers over coronavirus fears

Japan will step up its efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus by banning the entry of foreign citizens traveling from the United States, China, South Korea, and most of Europe.

Non-Japanese citizens who have been in any of these areas in the past two weeks will be barred. Tokyo may also ban travel to and from some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, it said, citing unidentified government sources.

Notably, the number of infected with the COVID-19 virus increased by 82 people and reached 2,518 people yesterday in Japan. 65 people died from a coronavirus pandemic.

