Japan's largest active volcano has intensified

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Japan's largest active volcano, located in Kumamoto Prefecture (south-western island of Kyushu) has intensified.

Report informs citing the TASS, according to the Met Office of the country on Saturday, volcano threw a column of ash to a height of 600 meters.

Information about the cancellation of flights have not been reported. According to the meteorological department, the level of danger of Aso volcano eruption is the second of a five-point scale. Last time volcano was active at the end of May. In November last year the eruption of Aso has disrupted air traffic and caused cancellation of more than 40 domestic flights.

Aso - one of the largest volcanoes in the world. Its height is 1592 meters.