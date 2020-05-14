​Japan eyes lifting coronavirus emergency in 39 prefectures

The Japanese government is set to decide Thursday a state of emergency should be lifted for 39 of the country's 47 prefectures ahead of its planned expiry at the end of this month as the spread of the novel coronavirus seems to have subsided, according to Kyodo news.

Infectious disease and public health experts will analyze up-to-date data on the spread of the virus and the situation faced by hospitals.

Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the total number of reported cases has been falling in the 39 prefectures, adding that they have enough capacity to provide medical care.

Those that are expected to remain under the state of emergency are Hokkaido, the Tokyo metropolitan area, also encompassing Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama, as well as Kyoto, Osaka, and Hyogo.

Following the panel's assessment, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will finalize his decision and explain it to the public during a press conference at 6 p.m.