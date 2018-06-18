Japan earthquake: Number of injured exceeds 300

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires Monday morning around metropolitan Osaka in western Japan. At least three people were killed and over 300 were injured.

Report informs citing the Tass.

The Osaka prefectural government's disaster management department said two people were found dead, while the Ibaraki city official confirmed a third victim. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said those injured have been treated at hospitals in five prefectures.