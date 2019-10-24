Japan: Damage caused by typhoon Hagibis exceeds $902 mln

Damage to Japan’s agriculture and fisheries from the typhoon Hagibis that hit the country in October has made nearly 98 billion yen (more than $902 million).

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that this was reported by national public television, summarizing data on 38 affected Japanese prefectures.

The amount of damage, according to these estimates, will increase as the search and rescue operations are carried out.

Typhoon "Hagibis", which hit Japan on October 12-13, caused damage to 7,000 agricultural facilities, rice fields and orchards. Fishing ports and coastal seafood processing factories sustained significant damage.