Japan braces for most powerful Typhoon in the last 60 years

Typhoon Hagibis, that could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958, is expected to hit Japan, Report informs citing TASS.

According to the provided information, the Hagibis will reach the Tokai or Kanto region on October 11.

This will reportedly happen in the evening.

The disaster is expected to head northeast toward the Tohoku region after the day.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of heavy rain, gale-force winds, high waves and storm surges.