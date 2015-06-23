 Top
    Close photo mode

    Japan announces dates for G7 summit in 2016

    Russian President gets an invitation or not is undecided yet, Chief Cabinet Secretary says

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Japan will host a summit of the Group of Seven industrial democracies on May 26-27 next year, its top government spokesman said on Tuesday (Jun 23).

    The thorny question of whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin gets an invitation "is undecided yet", Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

    The crisis in Ukraine is likely to be on the agenda, while Japan hopes to share its concerns over Asian security issues, foreign ministry officials have said.

    The summit this year in Germany issued a joint communique warning Russia it would face stepped-up sanctions for its "aggression" in Ukraine.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi