Top

Japan eyes fresh $1.1 trillion to save its economy

​Japan allocates fresh $1.1 trillion to save its economy

Japanese authorities are planning to allocate an additional $1.1 trillion to keep the economy, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Report says, citing Reuters, the new package takes Japan's total spending to combat the virus fallout to 234 trillion yen ($2.18 trillion), or about 40% of gross domestic product.

The combined spending ranks among the world's largest fiscal packages to deal with the coronavirus, approaching the size of the United States' $2.3 trillion aid program.

Notably, earlier Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said he intends to provide a blanket cash handout of 100,000 yen (about $930) to all citizens as part of the country's coronavirus relief measures close to securing funding for these cash handouts.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!