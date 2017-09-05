 Top
    Plane flying to New York makes emergency landing in Tokyo

    Some 233 passengers were on board

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The plane of the Japan Airlines (JAL) has made an emergency landing at Tokio’s Haneda airport right after the departure. 

    Report informs citing the Reuters, press service of the airlines reported.

    According to initial data, the reason of emergency landing was an encounter with a bird. Due to the blow, one of the engines ignited. The airlines informed that the incident was being investigated.

    233 passengers were on board of the plane flying to New York. As a result of the incident, no one has been injured. 

