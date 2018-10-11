Jagland: Russia does not intend to return to PACE

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ / Russia does not intend to return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in January.

Report informs citing Interfax that the due statement was made by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland, answering the questions of PACE members.

"I am informed that Russia will not return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in January. They will not pay for the whole year," Jagland said.

According to him, it is necessary to compose the budget of the organization considering this fact.

Notably, yesterday Kommersant announced the exclusion of Russia from the Council of Europe as it had suspended financial contributions since June 2017. The budget deficit of PACE is 18 million euros.