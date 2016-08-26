Jagland: EU experts together with Turkish representatives will be engaged in investigating coup attempt

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Council of Europe experts in the near future to meet with Turkish representatives to discuss the investigation into the coup attempt, Turkey is ready to cooperate with the Council of Europe in this matter.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland reported.

Ankara intends to cooperate with Council of Europe in the current process of participants in the coup attempt.But Europeans also have to contribute, "- says the publication Welt, quoting Jagland.

According to him, "the Council of Europe experts will soon meet with the Turkish government officials to discuss how to protect rights of the accused in the coup attempt.""It is necessary to ensure that the trial is held in accordance with European standards", - the secretary general said.He noted that Europe should focus on actual problems rather than using political rhetoric.

"We need to talk to the Turks, and not about them and at the same time rely on the European Convention on Human Rights", - he added.