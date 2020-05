Personal assistant to the daughter of the US President Ivanka Trump has contracted coronavirus, Report says, citing CNN.

The assistant, who works in a personal capacity for US President Donald Trump's daughter, has not been around Ivanka Trump in several weeks. She has been working remotely for the last two months due to illness. The woman passed the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure and has no symptoms.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative on May 8.