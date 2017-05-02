Ivanka Trump announces a new book

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US President's daughter Ivanka Trump put forth a new book.

Report informs citing Associated Press, the book "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success" explains to working women how to get ahead and be happy, reveals strategy for balancing work and family in her new book.

"Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success" offers earnest advice for women on advancing in the workplace, balancing family and professional life and seeking personal fulfilment, time management.

This is the second book by Ivanka Trump. The first, "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" published in 2009.