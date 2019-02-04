Italy vetoes EU's recognition of Guaido as interim Venezuelan president

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Italy has vetoed a European Union statement, recognizing Guaido as the interim President of Venezuela, RIA Novosti informs citing a diplomatic source.

"According to the information I have, Italy, at an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of EU member states on 31 January — 1 February in Bucharest, vetoed a statement on behalf of the EU, which was to be made by the head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini and which said that the EU would recognize Guaido if new presidential elections are not organised," the source said.

According to the source, it was announced that the European Union, together with Uruguay, plans to hold the first ministerial meeting of the international contact group on Venezuela on 7 February in Montevideo.

Earlier, the European Parliament recognized Guaido as the "legitimate provisional president" of the country and called for a similar decision by the EU countries.