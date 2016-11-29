Italy sees record migrant arrivals

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of migrants arriving in Italy from North Africa has risen to its highest-ever level. This year's total is now more than 171,000, beating the previous record of 170,100 in 2014.

Report informs citing the BBC, Italian Interior Ministry reported.

About 4,690 migrants have died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean, the UN says.

The arrivals are putting increasing pressure on Italy's asylum system. More than 176,000 people are now being housed in reception centres across the country.

The majority of migrants arriving in Italy come from African countries, including 36,000 from Nigeria, 20,000 from Eritrea and 12,000 from Guinea.

Many intend to travel north, with Germany and Sweden among the popular destinations.