Italy school bus crash, 16 schoolchildren died - UPDATED

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in road accident in northern Italy reached 16. Report informs citing the BBC, 39 people were injured. According to rescuers, the dead bodies were burnt.

Police officer Lakuanit Ceralomo said that the bus collided with a pylon and caught fire: "

It is not yet known what caused thecrash.

* 11:22

At least four people died after a Hungarian bus carrying children crashed on a motorway in northern Italy, Report informs citing the ANSA agency.

Dozens of injured were rushed to hospital following the accident in Verona on Friday night, which occurred when the vehicle struck a pylon and caught fire, according to emergency workers cited in the reports.

The French bus driver, together with his family, could be among the victims, Italian news agency Agi said.

The bus was carrying around 40 passengers, most of them were teenagers.

The accident took place in San Martino Buon Albergo municipality near the city of Verona.