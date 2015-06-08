 Top
    Close photo mode

    Italy rescues more than 2 thousand refugees

    Ships of various states were involved into the rescue work

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Coast Guard helped more than 2 thousand refugees in the Gulf of Sicily.

    Report informs, 2 thousand 371 refugees were rescued during the operation carried out on June 7 in the Gulf of Sicily.

    According to the service, the refugees who crashed 80 km away from the coast of Libya, were assisted with 12 boats and 3 ships.

    Ships of various states including European "Frontex" coordinated-mission, were involved into the rescue work.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi