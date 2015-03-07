Italy opposed automatic extension of sanctions against Russia

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Paolo Gentiloni said the country opposes automatic extension of existing anti-Russian sanctions, expires at the end of July, Report informs referring Russian RIA Novosti.

"Italy's position declares that, there is a delicate Minsk agreement, it is necessary to strengthen in any way the role of the monitoring mission, it is the main issue. The pressure of sanctions is useful, but at the moment to think about the automatic extension is not acceptable", said P.Gentiloni.

According to the Foreign Minister of Italy, the initiative of the automatic extension of sanctions may impede the further settlement.