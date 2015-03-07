 Top
    Close photo mode

    Italy opposed automatic extension of sanctions against Russia

    According to the Foreign Minister of Italy, it may impede the further settlement

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Paolo Gentiloni said the country opposes automatic extension of existing anti-Russian sanctions, expires at the end of July, Report informs referring Russian RIA Novosti.

    "Italy's position declares that, there is a delicate Minsk agreement, it is necessary to strengthen in any way the role of the monitoring mission, it is the main issue. The pressure of sanctions is useful, but at the moment to think about the automatic extension is not acceptable", said P.Gentiloni.

    According to the Foreign Minister of Italy, the initiative of the automatic extension of sanctions may impede the further settlement.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi