Italy may lose over 100 bln euros amid COVID-19

Italian businesses will lose 100 billion euros a month after non-essential firms were shut down amid the coronavirus emergency, industrial employers' group Confindustria said Monday.

"If we close 70% (of firms), that means we'll lose 100 billion every 30 days," said Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia.

He said that with the government's fresh clampdown, the economy was moving "from an economic emergency to a wartime economy."

Boccia said he "honestly (didn't) understand a union threat of a general strike to make factories even safer.