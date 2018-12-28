Italy intends to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday his government was in favor of halting arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the light of its involvement in the conflict in Yemen and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Report informs citing the Ria Novosti.

"This topic is really on the agenda. We are studying what consequences may be, reflecting on this together with the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who takes a serious interest in a number of files. We will come to a conclusion on this issue soon," the Italian prime minister said.