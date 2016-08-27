Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Italy holds funerals for the victims of earthquake, "Report" informs citing Euronews.
Mourners gathered in the Italian town of Ascoli Piceno for a state funeral for some of the victims of a powerful earthquake that hit central Italy on Wednesday.
Italy declared August 27 a day of mourning to honour the victims.
Among those grieving were Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Matteo Renzy and other political leaders.
