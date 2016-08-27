 Top
    Close photo mode

    Italy holds funerals for the victims of earthquake

    Italy declared August 27 a day of mourning to honour the victims

    Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Italy holds funerals for the victims of earthquake, "Report" informs citing Euronews.

    Mourners gathered in the Italian town of Ascoli Piceno for a state funeral for some of the victims of a powerful earthquake that hit central Italy on Wednesday.

    Italy declared August 27 a day of mourning to honour the victims.

    Among those grieving were Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Matteo Renzy and other political leaders.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi