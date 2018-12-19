 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU and Italy reach an agreement on budget

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ / “European Union and Italy have reached an agreement on the country's budget for 2019, which means that the European Commission (EC) will not launch a sanctions procedure against Rome”, Commissioner for Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis said.

    Report informs citing TASS that he spoke at a press conference in Brussels.

    "Let's be clear: the solution is not ideal. But it avoids opening the excessive deficit procedure at this stage," he added, referring to a process that he said 'can result in major fines for a member country'.

    Earlier it was reported that the European Union intends to fine Italy under the sanctions for refusing to introduce amendments to the budget.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi