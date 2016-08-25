Italy earthquake: Death toll reaches 247

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Italian authorities say that the death toll from Wednesday's earthquake in the central part of the country has risen to 247. Report informs citing the TASS.

The civil protection agency gave the updated figure early Thursday, about 27 hours after the earthquake struck. The tremors reduced three towns to rubble and sparked urgent search efforts.

Search-and-rescue operations continue in Amatrice, Pescara del Tronto, Akkumoli and Arcuata.