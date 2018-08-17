Italy declares national day of mourning

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Lights of one of the main Roman attractions - the Colosseum or Flavian amphitheater - will be extinguished tomorrow evening in memory of the victims of the bridge collapse in the Italian Genoa. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, in Italy, a national mourning was declared in connection with the catastrophe that occurred.

The state funeral ceremony with the participation of the president and the prime minister will be held in Genoa tomorrow.

Notably, earlier, Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte said that the death toll in bridge collapse in Genoa was 38 people, 15 people were injured. 10 people are missing.