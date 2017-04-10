Italy convenes special extended G7 meeting on Syria

© Grist

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano convened a special extended meeting on Syria with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar within the framework of the G7 ministerial meeting, Report informs citing the TASS.

In addition to the Foreign Ministers of G-7 countries (the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy), ministers of Middle East countries will also take part in tomorrow’s meeting.

The meeting of the "seven" begins in Lucca, and, as expected, the topic of the Syrian settlement will become central.

In connection with the meeting, the Italian authorities in the north of the Tuscany region took special security measures.