Italy adopts package toughening migration measures

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Council of Italian Ministers unanimously approved a package of measures in the field of migration and security, which the press called "the decree Salvini" in honor of the current Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the country, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The provisions of the decree change the legislation in the sphere of reception of refugees, by toughening the rules for obtaining the right to asylum on humanitarian reasons and introducing new norms for obtaining citizenship and staying in reception centers for migrants. In particular, the list of crimes which can cause the asylum-seeker lose his status and become subject to deportation from Italy has been expanded.

Moreover, the decree provides for possible deprivation from Italian citizenship for those who pose a threat to national security.