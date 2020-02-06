Italian train crash: Casualties reported - PHOTO

A high-speed train derailed in Italy on the Milan-Bologna line in Lodi. Two people died and 30 were injured, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

"The high-speed train "Red Arrow" (Frecciarossa), departing from Milan, derailed this morning at 5:35 near Lodi. At present, rescuers report one dead - the train driver – and one missing. Civil defense reported 30 injuries," the statement reads.

Twenty-eight received minor injuries, while two others sustained moderate injuries. According to preliminary data, two carriages overturned as the train traveled on the line.

The relevant structures are establishing the causes of the crash. Traffic on the high-speed line Milan-Bologna has been suspended.