Italian prime minister taken to hospital

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has undergone an emergency angioplasty, a procedure to unblock obstructed arteries of the heart, after feeling ill while returning from Paris on Tuesday.

Report informs citing the ANSA agency PM's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Notably, Gentiloni met with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to fly to London on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Theresa May.

After returning to Rome P. Gentiloni felt a slight discomfort and taken to Gemelli hospital.

The 62-year-old prime minister is doing well after the operation.