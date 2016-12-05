 Top
    Italian Prime Minister announces his resignation

    'Italians made a clear choice. It is a clear defeat. It is my defeat', Matteo Renzi said

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday announced his resignation after a referendum on a constitutional change he supported was defeated.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg Renzi has admitted defeat according to the results of the referendum on constitutional reform in the country, and announced his intention to resign on December 5.

    With nearly 60 percent of voters rejecting the constitutional change, according to unofficial results, Renzi said the "No camp" won and he "took full responsibility for the clear defeat.
    "Italians made a clear choice. It is a clear defeat. It is my defeat."
    Renzi said he would convene his Cabinet on Monday afternoon and would offer his resignation to the president.

    Earlier it was announced that his opponents are leading in referendum on constitutional reform in Italy.

