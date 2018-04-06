Italian Navy helicopter crashes into sea during exercises

© Fotolia

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter of the Italian naval forces, participating in Operation Mare Sicuro (Calm Sea), crashed during the exercises into the Mediterranean Sea. As a result, one of the five members of crew killed, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The reasons for the fall of the SH 212 helicopter to the Borsini warship are currently being clarified.

All five crew members of the helicopter were rescued from the sea.

Four servicemen are in good health, while one of the crew members Andrea Fazio was taken aboard the Borsini unconscious and then died.