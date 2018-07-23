Italian court decides to pay compensation to family of boy killed by mafia

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ / The court of Sicilian Palermo decided to pay two million euros to the family of 12-year-old Giuseppe di Matteo, who was kidnapped and two years later killed by "Cosa Nostra" in the mid-90s, Report informs citing the RIA "Novosti".

G.di Matteo was kidnapped in November 1993. Thus, the criminals wanted to bluff his father, a repentant mafia, who agreed to cooperate with the investigators. The boy's mother decided to go to the police only 20 days later, when received from the bandits a photo of her son with the number of the newspaper on the day of the kidnapping and threatening letters. After 779 days of imprisonment, Giuseppe was killed and his body dissolved in acid.

Compensation in favor of his mother and brother had to be claimed from several mafia members serving a sentence for murder. However, their property has long been confiscated, so Italian state will transfer 2.2 million euros to the family Giuseppe from a special Fund to support the victims of the mafia.