Cabo-Verde confirms first case of COVID2019

It is 62-years old British citizen

The first case of coronavirus infection has been confirmed in Cabo-Verde. According to Report citing TASS, this was announced by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the country.

According to the statement, it is a 62-years old British citizen who arrived in Cabo-Verde on March 9.

His first symptoms appeared on March 16. His condition is now stable.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. A new virus was called COVID2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID2019 a pandemic. 

