 Top
    Close photo mode

    Istanbul Prosecutor's Office seeks arrest of former aides to Saudi crown prince

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul's chief prosecutor is seeking arrest warrants against two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who were dismissed amid the fallout from the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Report informs citing Turkish media.

    The prosecutor is seeking warrants for royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani and deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri, who are believed to have overseen the team that killed and dismembered Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October. Saudi authorities say the agents who killed Khashoggi exceeded their authority.

    Notably, on October 2, Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the building of the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. It is claimed that the assassination was planned in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi