Issuance of US visas to Russian citizens resumed

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Issue of US visas to Russian citizens resumed from September 1, but only in Moscow.

Report informs citing DW, issuing visas as before suspended in USA Consulate Generals in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

Issue of US visas in the consulate generals in the territory of Russia depends on the solution of a number of technical issues, chief of consular department of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow Laurence Toby told journalists. He added that "decrease in the number of diplomatic staff caused a serious damage to our capabilities".

"We have to reorganize the work. Our employees have to be trained in order to take on new functions", said L. Toby.